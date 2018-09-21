Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,377,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,985.06.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,944.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

