AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR (AMADY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

AMADY opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.06. AMADEUS IT Hldg/ADR has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

