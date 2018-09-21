Altice USA (ATUS) PT Raised to $24.00 at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.98.

NYSE ATUS opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

