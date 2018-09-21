Altagas (ALA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.68, with a volume of 1297203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Altagas from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altagas from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.39.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.43 million. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

