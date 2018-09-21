Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 4th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 2.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $698,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,493.6% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 205,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,096 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,424,908. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,186.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $909.70 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.72.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.