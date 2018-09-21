Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up approximately 3.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,454,154,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,350,187,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,458,000 after buying an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,313.72.

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,191.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $924.51 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

