Allergan (AGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $217.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,059,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

