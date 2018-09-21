Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,515,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,865,000 after acquiring an additional 225,688 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,454,000 after acquiring an additional 178,018 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,135,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,273,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $144.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

