Airbus (AIR) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.53 ($135.50).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

