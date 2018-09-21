AirBoss of America (BOS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.79. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,504. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.06.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.08). AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of C$105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.49 million.

In other AirBoss of America news, insider James Gordon Flatt purchased 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,820,350.00.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

