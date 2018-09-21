Air Canada (AC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.30

Air Canada (TSE:AC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.30 and last traded at C$28.24, with a volume of 766915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

In other news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total value of C$311,442.64.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

