AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0554 on Top Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $40,777.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00282246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.08 or 0.06419411 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,951,086 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

