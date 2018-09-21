Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. ValuEngine cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, insider Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.77 per share, with a total value of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 417,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,997.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,618. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 39,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 22.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 4,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,663. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.