Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. ValuEngine cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.
In other Agree Realty news, insider Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.77 per share, with a total value of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 417,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,997.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,618. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 4,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,663. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.
