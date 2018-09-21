Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

ADC stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.77 per share, with a total value of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,966 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,618 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agree Realty by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

