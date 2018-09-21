Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.64.

AEM opened at $35.15 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of -0.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $556.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 617,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,675,000.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 168,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,558,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 428.1% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

