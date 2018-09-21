AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.26. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.71%. equities research analysts anticipate that AEterna Zentaris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

