AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.
AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.26. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
AEterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.