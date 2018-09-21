Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 238,385 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHF. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 86.68%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.19%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.