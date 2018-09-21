Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,873,544 Shares of TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 35,497.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.52% of TiVo worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 123.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TIVO opened at $13.80 on Friday. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -0.49.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $172.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.