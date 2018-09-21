Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.75 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3,957.63%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 76.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

