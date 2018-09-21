AdvanSix (ASIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $400.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.10 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,437 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $49,993.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,536 shares of company stock worth $125,247. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

