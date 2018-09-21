Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) PT Raised to $36.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 873,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,557,360. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 391.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 643,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,713,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after buying an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,048,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after buying an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

