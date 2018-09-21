Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) PT Raised to $36.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.
NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 873,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,557,360. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 391.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 643,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,713,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after buying an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,048,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after buying an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
