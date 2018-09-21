Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) PT Raised to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.
Shares of AMD opened at $31.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 389.75, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 643,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,713,146. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
