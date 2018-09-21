Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) PT Raised to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $31.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 389.75, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 643,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,713,146. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.