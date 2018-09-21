Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.10). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 293,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,392,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,897,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,002,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,082,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 888,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.59. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,091. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

