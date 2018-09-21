Admiral Group (ADM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 2,145 ($27.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,000 ($26.05). Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,073 ($27.00) to GBX 2,085 ($27.16) in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,756 ($22.87) price target (up previously from GBX 1,720 ($22.40)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,939 ($25.26) to GBX 1,997 ($26.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.70) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,964.70 ($25.59).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.44) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,766 ($23.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.45).

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($26.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,569.20 ($32,003.65).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

