Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 392.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $19.68 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,138.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.86%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

