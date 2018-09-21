Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Given a $45.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADMS. BidaskClub lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 260,360 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 210,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

