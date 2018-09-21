Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $962,063.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.34 million and $962,063.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005979 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

