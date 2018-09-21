AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Zalviso offer advantages to the patient, physician/nurse and the treatment facility, that if approved and priced accordingly, we believe will drive uptake of both products beyond the Street’s current estimates which should drive the stock higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $6.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 7,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,571. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,300 shares of company stock worth $159,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

