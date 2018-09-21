Accenture (ACN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.48. 29,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,858. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.27 and a 12-month high of $174.39.
In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
