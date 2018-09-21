Accenture (ACN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.48. 29,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,858. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.27 and a 12-month high of $174.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

