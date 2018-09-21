Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) is Fondren Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Fondren Management LP raised its holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the period. Acacia Research comprises about 3.9% of Fondren Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fondren Management LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 49.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Robert B. Stewart, Jr. sold 66,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $247,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,758 shares in the company, valued at $617,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert B. Stewart, Jr. sold 46,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $166,576.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,474. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

