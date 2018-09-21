ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 51.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $222,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $245,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $292,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 5,682 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $190,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 6,239 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $212,001.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $33.88 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.77.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

