Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading Down 9.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.63. 3,218,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 909,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 72.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.