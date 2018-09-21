Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading Down 9.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.63. 3,218,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 909,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 72.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

