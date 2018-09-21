8,307 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.