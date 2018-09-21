8,289 Shares in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 796,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 208,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,803,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 472,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

