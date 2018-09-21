$77.23 Million in Sales Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report sales of $77.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A reported sales of $15.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 404.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will report full year sales of $293.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.20 million to $302.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $400.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $356.10 million to $453.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.57. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 118.18%. The business had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,817. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 32,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $284,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,104.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,716 shares of company stock worth $994,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

