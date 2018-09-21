$71.70 Million in Sales Expected for Trecora Resources (TREC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce sales of $71.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $74.70 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $287.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.15 million to $295.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $327.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of TREC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $348.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

