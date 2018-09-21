6,999 Shares in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 402,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 114,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $229,265.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $20,474,082.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,620,138.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,141,654 shares of company stock valued at $158,388,186. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

