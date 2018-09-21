$689.86 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $689.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.00 million and the highest is $692.80 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $606.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director James R. Rulseh sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $325,218.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $765,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,724 shares of company stock worth $3,091,922 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,435,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

