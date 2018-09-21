674,100 Shares in Evertec Inc (EVTC) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 674,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.93% of Evertec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 11,437.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 153,496 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “$22.95” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

EVTC opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi purchased 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $49,966.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,687 shares in the company, valued at $899,870.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $35,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,748.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,985. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.