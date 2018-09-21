6,274 Shares in Gap Inc (GPS) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GAP by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,713,000 after acquiring an additional 472,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of GAP to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $27.48 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

