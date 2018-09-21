$627.73 Million in Sales Expected for Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) will report sales of $627.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.30 million and the lowest is $618.00 million. Travelport Worldwide reported sales of $610.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.75%. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVPT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelport Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

TVPT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 495,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,586. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.24. Travelport Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

