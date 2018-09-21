$57.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $57.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.59 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $47.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.76 million to $223.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $254.88 million to $260.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,493.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,370 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 321,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after acquiring an additional 82,163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,088,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,432,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $61.51 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

