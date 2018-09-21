51,062 Shares in Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Korn/Ferry International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.19. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. TheStreet cut Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $104,567.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,221,430.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $2,923,128. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

