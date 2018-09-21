475 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Purchased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $561.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.80 and a 1 year high of $572.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total value of $29,308,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,495.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total value of $1,120,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,267.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,463 shares of company stock worth $57,194,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.08.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.