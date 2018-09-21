47,079 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,717,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,309,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,784,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,237 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 230,116 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

