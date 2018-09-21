467,100 Shares in Fitbit Inc (FIT) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 467,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380,550. 19.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on Fitbit in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.08 on Friday. Fitbit Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

