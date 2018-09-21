3,952 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 4,844.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 147,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.55 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

