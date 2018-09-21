32,158 Shares in ASGN Inc (ASGN) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $589,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $15,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $5,350,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $16,956,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.03 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,269,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $117,639.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at $37,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

