$310.40 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) will report $310.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.80 million. Armstrong Flooring posted sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.63 million, a P/E ratio of 95.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,597,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,427,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

