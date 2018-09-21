$30.82 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $30.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.89 million and the highest is $32.98 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $123.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $130.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $126.09 million to $167.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.11 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 11.15%.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $308.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.